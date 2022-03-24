My condolences to the family on the loss of such a beautiful lady. I was blessed to have the opportunity to meet Katherine and just meeting her for the first time you could tell she was someone who had a lot of love to offer. I know this is the hardest day for a lot of people, I just hope you are able to find comfort in sharing of her memories.. Katherine may you rest in paradise now that you are reunited with Wayne.

Cindy Thomas March 18, 2022