Katherine Strong 1930-2022 Funeral services for Katherine Strong, 91, of Bedford, Iowa, will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Cummings Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 3-7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa. Memorials may be directed towards the family to be established.
under Obituaries. Mary Katherine (Winger) Strong was born July 28, 1930 to Floyd and Beatrice (Carson) Winger in Taylor County, Iowa and passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Katherine lived her entire life in Iowa, living in both Taylor & Page Counties. While attending high school she worked at the Clarinda Municipal Hospital. She was a proud graduate of Clarinda High School. Katherine was united in marriage February 15, 1951 to Wayne Strong at Maryville, MO. They were blessed with four children; Duane, Linda, Judy and Dwight. They lived on a farm west of Bedford for 64 years before moving to Bedford where they resided for 4 1/2 years. Katherine enjoyed being a farmer's wife the majority of her life. She was a lifetime member of the Taylor County Fair Board. She and Wayne worked for over 25 years as groundkeepers as well as helping with the fair. She always took immense pride in planting and maintaining the flowers in the tires at the fairgrounds as well as working as a ticket taker at the north gate for many years. Katherine and Wayne camped at the same site at the Iowa State Fair for 38 years making many friends that they enjoyed seeing every year. They both loved playing cards with friends and going to the Junction Café on Saturday nights. Katherine liked participating in sewing and neighborhood clubs. She was a very hard worker, always had a large garden, and did lots of canning and freezing. Katherine was a very good cook as well as baker and loved sharing her delicious recipes. She made the best cinnamon rolls, apple pie, deviled eggs and cole slaw. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved visiting and laughing with her family. Proceeding Katherine in death are her husband, Wayne; parents; brothers Raymond Winger, Benjamin Winger and Donald M. (Jack) Winger; as well as a great granddaughter, Mallory Strong. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Left to cherish Katherine's memory are children Duane Strong, Clarinda, Iowa, Linda (Eldon) Hensley, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Judy (Mike) Ridnour, Braddyville, Iowa and Dwight Strong, Bedford, Iowa; grandchildren Michelle Glassgow, Jamie Ridnour, Josh (Tanya) Strong, Zach (Kerra) Strong, Rachel Strong; great-granddaughters Sydney Strong, Courtney Strong; step great-grandson, Kole (Brenda) Thompson; step great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn Thompson; sisters, Violet Beem, Elaine (Richard) Whitehead; nieces; nephews, family and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2022.