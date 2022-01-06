Kevin Woldruff 1951-2021 Kevin passed away in his home in New Market, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering was held December 29, 2021, 6 to 8 pm at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to family choice. Kevin will be laid to rest at Shearer Cemetery in a private family gathering at a later date. Kevin Lee Woldruff, son of James Edward and Arleen Marie (Steeve) Woldruff, was born June 15, 1951, in Maryville, Mo. The family lived in Siam, Bedford, and Farragut before moving to Clarinda. Kevin was baptized and later confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church. He attended school in Clarinda and graduated with his classmates in May 1969. After graduating from high school, he attended Diesel Mechanic school in the Kansas City (MO) area and upon returning to Clarinda worked for Willard Andrew Trailer Service. The next phase of his life included working as a mechanic, trucking (both over the road and hauling grain), trying his hand at farming, and working at the Eaton plant in Shenandoah. His hobbies included going to and participating in truck and tractor pulls, attending auctions, gardening, and always "tinkering" with motors or vehicles. He enjoyed living in New Market and could be seen riding around on his golf cart. He looked forward to the 4th of July celebration every year, and his front porch made the perfect spot for family and friends to gather and watch the parade. The tractor and horse pulls were his priority for the celebration. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, with a life expectancy of 2 years. He outlived his prognosis by 10 months. Left to mourn his passing are his children: Kellie Woldruff (Chad Barlow) of Clarinda, IA, Kyle Woldruff (Stacy Ribbey) of Clarinda, IA, Liz (Lance) Smith of Blair, NE, brother: Wendell (Mia) Woldruff of Clarinda, IA, sisters: Sheryl Merone of Hasting, MN and Marnice (Dave) McComb of Clarinda, IA, grandchildren: William and Michael Shull, Korbyn Woldruff, Samuel Magwitz, Liam and Lincoln Smith, aunts: Dora Steeve, Pat Steeve, Margaret Sunderman and Marian (Fred) Fesenmeyer, Nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A limb has fallen from the family tree That says, "Grieve not for me." Remember the best times, The laughter, the song, The good life I lived while I was strong. -Unknown-



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.