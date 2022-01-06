Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Clarinda Herald-Journal
Clarinda Herald-Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
KEVIN WOLDRUFF
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel - Clarinda
422 E. Washington
Clarinda, IA
Kevin Woldruff 1951-2021 Kevin passed away in his home in New Market, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering was held December 29, 2021, 6 to 8 pm at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to family choice. Kevin will be laid to rest at Shearer Cemetery in a private family gathering at a later date. Kevin Lee Woldruff, son of James Edward and Arleen Marie (Steeve) Woldruff, was born June 15, 1951, in Maryville, Mo. The family lived in Siam, Bedford, and Farragut before moving to Clarinda. Kevin was baptized and later confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church. He attended school in Clarinda and graduated with his classmates in May 1969. After graduating from high school, he attended Diesel Mechanic school in the Kansas City (MO) area and upon returning to Clarinda worked for Willard Andrew Trailer Service. The next phase of his life included working as a mechanic, trucking (both over the road and hauling grain), trying his hand at farming, and working at the Eaton plant in Shenandoah. His hobbies included going to and participating in truck and tractor pulls, attending auctions, gardening, and always "tinkering" with motors or vehicles. He enjoyed living in New Market and could be seen riding around on his golf cart. He looked forward to the 4th of July celebration every year, and his front porch made the perfect spot for family and friends to gather and watch the parade. The tractor and horse pulls were his priority for the celebration. In February 2019, he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, with a life expectancy of 2 years. He outlived his prognosis by 10 months. Left to mourn his passing are his children: Kellie Woldruff (Chad Barlow) of Clarinda, IA, Kyle Woldruff (Stacy Ribbey) of Clarinda, IA, Liz (Lance) Smith of Blair, NE, brother: Wendell (Mia) Woldruff of Clarinda, IA, sisters: Sheryl Merone of Hasting, MN and Marnice (Dave) McComb of Clarinda, IA, grandchildren: William and Michael Shull, Korbyn Woldruff, Samuel Magwitz, Liam and Lincoln Smith, aunts: Dora Steeve, Pat Steeve, Margaret Sunderman and Marian (Fred) Fesenmeyer, Nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A limb has fallen from the family tree That says, "Grieve not for me." Remember the best times, The laughter, the song, The good life I lived while I was strong. -Unknown-
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel - Clarinda
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel - Clarinda.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.