Lawrence Herzberg 1925-2021 Lawrence Herzberg, 96, of Stockbridge Georgia, formerly of Creston went home to be with his Lord on September 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 10, 11:00am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Creston, Iowa, 800 N. Sumner Avenue, Creston, Iowa, with family visitation at 10:00am at the church. Rev. John Rutz will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 10:30am, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 1614 P Avenue, Clarinda, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund or to Lutheran Hour Ministries. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com
He was born June 29, 1925, to Martin and Emma (Wehrkamp) Herzberg near Clarinda, Iowa. Lawrence graduated from Clarinda High School in 1943. After his military service, he returned home to Clarinda and soon met the love of his life, Jeanne (Heath). They married August 10, 1954, and celebrated 62 years of loving marriage until her death in 2017. Together, they raised their four children in a happy, loving, Christian home. Lawrence lived his Christian faith, daily in the Word, quietly serving his Lord in many ways. He had been an active member at Trinity Lutheran in Creston and Immanuel Lutheran and St. John Lutheran congregations in Clarinda. Lawrence was a thoughtful, loving, sweet, kind, selfless, and gentle man who showed us every single day the joy of the sincere Christian. He was always there for his family-patient, compassionate, loving unconditionally. He was a quiet man, but could convey his feelings with a simple look. A farmer, a carpenter, a fixer, there was no project too large or too small, especially when helping his children or friends. His philosophy was that whatever was worth doing was worth doing well. Whether it was fencing a yard for a wayward Samoyed, building an intricately designed deck, or painting at high elevations, he was there to help. Lawrence and Jeanne collaborated on many projects over their life together, but a special project for the family was their creation of ceramic Santa Claus collections and nativities for each child and grandchild which will always be cherished. A constant encourager, he always looked for the best in others and put the best construction on their actions. He spent 96 years on this planet, always caring for others. He loved Westerns, reading many a Louis L'Amour novel and watching many episodes of Gunsmoke with his youngest grandchild. He had a delightful sense of humor and loved to play cards and games with family and friends, often spending hours teaching the smallest of grandchildren how to play. A fierce competitor, he kept us all humble. He was a graceful athlete and loved to play many sports. A lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, he also rooted faithfully for the Minnesota Vikings. Lawrence had a beautiful tenor voice and family car trips were filled with sing-alongs and always his rendition of "When the Work's All Done This Fall." Lawrence's work on earth is done now. We know the Lord is saying, "Well done, good and faithful servant." He is survived by his children, Sandi Adams of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Drs. MeriBeth and Scott Stegall of Stockbridge, Georgia, Bruce and Beth Herzberg of Afton, Iowa, and Vivian Herzberg of West Des Moines, Iowa; his grandchildren, Atrea Poteet, The Rev. Martin (Diana) Herzberg, Luke Herzberg, Amanda Herzberg, Chloe Stegall, and Camilla Stegall; great-grandchildren, Aryen McDonald and James Rackley, Grace and Noelle Herzberg; his sister-in-law, Sandra Marquardt of Missouri Valley, Iowa; and, many nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne, an infant daughter, Constance, his parents, and four brothers, Elmer, Earl, Delbert, and Lavern.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.