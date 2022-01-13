Lorri Mather 1962-2022 Lorri Mather, 59, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital. Lorri was born on February 24, 1962 in Nodaway, Iowa to Jerry and Phyllis (Lane) Carmichael. She was a homemaker and member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR and loved to cook. Lorri was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. She married Corey Mather on April 25, 2008 in Maryville, Missouri. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Steven Julich, Mohave, Arizona and John Julich, Elkson, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren, mother, Phyllis Carmichael, Shenandoah, Iowa; brother, Ben Carmichael, Clarinda, Iowa and sister, Heather Quinn, Clarinda, Iowa; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gary and Tammy Mather, Burlington Jct., Missouri; sister-in-law, Cathy Mather, Burlington Jct., Missouri and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services 10am Tuesday, January 11th at the First Christian Church of Burlington Junction under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Monday, January 10th at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of the family. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.