Luke Martin 1982-2021 Luke Martin, 38, of St. Louise, Missouri, formerly of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away June 2, 2021 in a hospital surrounded by family and friends. Celebration of life services are pending. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. On June 2, 2021, Luke Tanner Martin, entered into peace at a hospital as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Luke was surrounded by his loved ones. Luke was 38 years old. He was a loving son, great husband, best Thulo baba (uncle) and best friend to all individuals whose heart had been touched in unique ways. Luke was born on November 9, 1982 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska to Donald C. Martin and Frances (Minium) Martin. He graduated from Clarinda High School in 2001in the top 10% of his class. He excelled in sports, such as football, basketball, and track during middle school and high school. He received several belts and trophies in Tae Kwon Do. He also achieved the school record in High Jump. In 1998, he received recognition as Top Male Athlete by Performance of the National Athletic Association. In 2000, he received the All-District Award in Football. In 2001, Luke also received the United States Army Reserve Honors for academic and athletic excellence. Luke received his Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Iowa Western Community College in 2004 and worked at Goldenrod Manor Nursing Hone in Clarinda. Later in 2007, Luke's passion on alternate healing guided him to receive Message Therapy Diploma from Ancient Wisdom College of Healing Art in Council Bluffs with additional skills of Reiki. He worked as a Message Therapist in Clarinda, Omaha and St. Louis until present. Luke found greatest strength and solace in Contemplation (Meditation) and authored a book entitled "Manifesting Meditation. Daily Meditation and Relaxation." While in Omaha, Luke met Punam and got married on October 6, 2011. They later settled in St. Louis, MO at their own residence. Both loved traveling, hiking, and gardening. Nepal, UAE, Bahamas, Hawaii, Niagara Falls, and Yellowstone were the few places they visited together. Luke loved hot springs and they visited as many as they could. Luke had a passion in learning and exploring different culture and history. Luke found strength and balance in the spiritual path of Eckankar. Luke was a pure soul with the kindest heart. Life in any shape or form was important to him. He loved nature and was always ardent about recycling. He enjoyed playing piano, doing leather work, and playing with his niece and nephew, Stella and Stan. He will be remembered for his kind heart, unconditional love and desire to help others. Luke was preceded in death by his father, Donald C. Martin. Luke is survived by his wife, Punam Gurung and mother, Francie Martin. Also mourning his passing are Punam's parents, grandmother, sister, brother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from both side of the family.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.