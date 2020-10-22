"D.C." Macrander Clearmond, Missouri Mar. 14, 1936 Oct. 9, 2020 D.C. Macrander, 84, of Clearmont, Missouri passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Maryville Living Center. D.C. was born on March 14, 1936 in Westboro, Missouri to Don and Marguerite (Chambers) Macrander. He was a 1954 graduate of Clearmont High School. He had worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation and also served as a Pioneer Seed Representative. He also farmed and hauled livestock and grain throughout the years. He married Hilah J. Hamilton on February 8th, 1962. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Cathy (Garry) Bryson of Gower, MO and their children, Kilah (Andrew) Eiberger and son Leyton and Garrett Everett (Kelsey) and son Callen; Kim (Eric) Rempel of Palmyra, NE and their children, Michael and Jenna Rempel; Mark (Shawna) Macrander of St. Joseph, MO and their children, Josiah, Delaney, Cassidy and Kelsey Macrander; one sister, Margie Coulter of Savannah, MO plus several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Lois Adkins. Services were held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Price Funeral Home in Maryville with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. The family received friends from 5 pm to 8 pm on Monday, October 12th at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Little Red School House in Clearmont, Missouri.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.