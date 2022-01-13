Marsha Skalberg Marsha Bethene (Meyer) Skalberg, age 71, was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, on August 31st, 1950 to the delight of parents Arnold Wayne Meyer and Eula Bethene (Nance) Meyer. Marsha grew up on the farm, enjoying God's creation. She attended a country school near Imogene which she enjoyed immensely. Later her education continued when she entered her high school years in Shenandoah where she graduated in 1968. She enjoyed all the academics offered; also the extra-curricular aspects of a larger school. She made many life-long friends and with her special loving and caring disposition has retained them all these years. While attending high school Marsha was employed part-time at several entities in Shenandoah. For her career she was a long-time employee of the State of Iowa Department of Human Services as an Income Maintenance Worker. She retired from this position in 2010. On May 25,1968 she married Terry Gene Skalberg. To this union four children were born namely Cari Ann, Todd Michael, Tara Renae, and Trevor Gene. Marsha had a special love for children, most especially babies from her early childhood. She babysat for many families, where she cemented relations with those children and those caring relationships have remained to this day. Marsha was a very special lady noted for her caring heart, not only where her family was concerned but to her many friends in other communities. If she knew anyone had a special need, she would fulfill that need if she possibly could. She often was seen visiting many of her elderly friends who were confined to nursing homes and lifted their spirits with her caring presence and engaging smile. She was honored to spend many years caring for her mother, Eula, after her father passed away. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and her greatest joy was when they were all together. Marsha lived in Red Oak most of her life. After Terry died she moved to Conway, NH hoping to be able to travel back and forth between NH and Colorodo as she had a deep desire to be closer to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She very much loved holding and playing with her four great-grandchildren more recently. Marsha was predeceased by her husband Terry Gene Skalberg on April 5, 2020; two daughters Cari Ann and Tara Renae; her parents Arnold and Eula Meyer; in-laws Carroll and Dorothy Skalberg; maternal grandparents John and Edna Nance; and brother-in-law Donnie James Skalberg; Uncle Johnnie Nance; and Aunts Letty Berlowitz Clark and Bonnie Jackson. Left to survive her are her two sons, Todd Skalberg and wife Angeli; Pastor Trevor Skalberg and wife Holly; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Scribner and husband Brian; Olivia Skalberg; Lydia Brandt and husband Marc; Ellie Skalberg; Kali Caceres and husband Mario; Isaiah Skalberg and Sofie Skalberg; four great grandsons, Sebastian Burbridge; Malachai Caceres; Mateo Caceres and Beckam Scribner; brothers Gary Meyer and wife Sharon; and Wesley Meyer; sister-in-law Carole Ann Coughlin and husband Don; brother-in-law Randy Skalberg and wife Jamie; Aunts Betty Davis, Doris McKinnon and Ruth Campain; Uncles Lonnie Nance and wife Wanda; Bill Nance and wife Joyce; Dennis Nance and wife, Susan along with many cousins and a host of loving friends. Marsha was a loving child of God and displayed her love and faith for her Jesus as she walked on this earth. After she was diagnosed with cancer, she began treatment and through this trial held fast to her faith always trusting that God was in control. In the midst of cancer treatments Marsha contracted Covid, and both illnesses took their toll on her and Jesus called her home on Dec 8, 2021. Although Marsha is no longer present with us, special memories will always and forever be in our hearts and minds, she will truly be missed until the moment we see her again in heaven. Over the last few years Marsha spoke many times about how she longed to 'go home' to be with the Lord and all the loved ones who went before her especially Cari-Ann and Tara, her two daughters. Before moving to NH Marsha attended Nishna Valley Christian Church and in NH she attended Journey Church. She served the Lord in many ways and was especially happy using her culinary skills to prepare food for Vacation Bible School and other occasions at the church. A special open-house will be held in Conway NH at Marsha's home on January 7th from 4-8 PM. All who knew and loved her are welcome to come to reminisce and to honor Marsha in this way. A Celebration of life service will be held April 30th at 1:00 PM at Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah Iowa.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.