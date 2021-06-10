MARY LOU MURPHY 1927-2001 Funeral Services for Mary Lou Murphy, age 93, of Braddyville, Iowa, who passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Azri Health Center, will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation with the family greeting friends will begin at 9:00 AM until service time. Memorials may be directed to Braddy Hall & Park. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Mary Louise (McCurdy) Murphy was born October 14, 1927, in Braddyville, Iowa the daughter of Loyd McCurdy and Beulah (Nicholas) McCurdy. She grew up east of Braddyville attending Center Country School to the 8th grade then she graduated with the Class of 1946 from the Braddyville High School. During her high school years she was active in basketball, playing on the 1946 Braddyville State Basketball Team! On December 25, 1947, she was united in marriage to Bill Laurence Murphy in Atchison, Kansas. The couple made their home in the Braddyville area and were blessed with the birth of two sons Larry and Hap. Mary Lou worked at various places throughout the years, waitressing in Braddyville and Clearmont, she was a cook at the Braddyville Elementary School for many years, and then began working at the Page County Courthouse at the Relief Office and then the Assessor's Office. She retired in 1981, and although she retired, she really did not retire as she began working at the Stanton Care Center and then Goldenrod Care Center, until her final retirement when she turned 82! Mary Lou enjoyed bowling in various leagues, tending her large garden and canning the produce. She especially loved tending to her yard. Left to cherish Mary Lou's memory are her two sons, Larry Murphy and wife Elaine of Braddyville; Hap Murphy and wife Becky of Clarinda, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Erin and Rande Montgomery, John and Denise McBride, Mindy and Shawn Prather, Bill Travis Murphy, Ken and Diane McBride, Scott and Chelsie Murphy, Rhonda and Kris Grebert; 21 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Miller; along with many other relatives and friends. Preceding Mary Lou in death are her parents, Loyd and Beulah McCurdy; her loving husband Bill in 1979; a grandson, Casey Murphy in 2002; two brothers, Bill and Truman McCurdy; two sisters, Arlene Lusk and Annabelle Fuller. We will cherish the memory of Mary Lou and keep her close in our hearts. May she be at peace in God's loving care.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.