Maxine Florence Nicholson 1939-2021 Maxine Florence Whitman Nicholson passed away on Tuesday, June 15, in Idaho, at the age of 81. Maxine was born on December 6, 1939, in Bend, Oregon to Charles and Minnie (Hanneman) Whitman where she grew up. Maxine married Roger Nicholson on August 11, 1958 in Reno, Nevada. They lived in California where their oldest daughter was born. They moved to Iowa in the spring of 1967 after they bought a farm. Three more daughters were born here. Maxine got a job at Clarinda Mental Health Treatment Facility in 1974 where she retired after 25 years of service. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her parents, 3 sisters, half-sister, Virginia (Whitman) Pepper-Swietz, Doris (Whitman) Wilson and Juanita May (Whitman) Foster-Pike, and 3 brothers, half brother Archie (Bud) Whitman, Charles (Glen) Whitman, and Robert (Bobby) Whitman. Survivors include her daughters, Frayna Tunison (Richard), Regina Riley (Jerry), Susan Rees-Cardwell, Penny Sharp-Swaink-Parker (John); grandchildren Laura, Benjamin, Micah, Joash, and Daniel Tunison, Justin (Nena) and MaKayla Riley, James (Shannon) Rees, Kyle and Amber (Broady) Sharp Martin Bowers and John Swaink; brother Dennis (Barb) Whitman, sisters-in-law Joan Nicholson, Lorena Bliven-Whitman; great-grandchildren, Jaylee, Brooklyn, Lane, Tucker, Carter, Nova, Aurora, Eli, Emmaline, and Brooklyn. Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 26 at 2:00 PM at the Clearmont Baptist Church in Clearmont, MO. Memorials can be directed to the Clearmont Baptist Church.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.