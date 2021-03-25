Melanie Solano West Palm Beach, Florida Oct. 8, 1960 - Feb. 26, 2021 Melanie Sue Solano, 60, passed peacefully on February 26, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was a proud graduate of New Market High School in 1979. She spent most of her life in West Palm Beach. Melanie had a personality that was bigger than life. She would bust into a room and you always knew when she came in and when she left and sometimes, she would dance along the way. She found joy in making others laugh. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. She never passed up an opportunity to sing where all could hear. She never met a stranger and had a great love for fur babies. Her spirit and her love will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory is her wife of 20 years Ana Solano, daughter Crystal Parra and grandson Ronnie Weidman, son Antonio Parra (Leah) and granddaughter Elliot, two brother-in laws, Johnny Solano and Miquel (Rachel) Solano, siblings, many nieces, and the Peres and McIntyre loved ones. She was predeceased by her brother Floyd David "Cap" Peres, Aunt Linda Clement and her former mother-in-law Paulina Parra who she thought a great deal of. A celebration of life will be hosted on April 24, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 at South Olive Park, 345 Summa Street, West Palm Beach, FL.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.