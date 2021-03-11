Misty Otte Essex, Iowa Mar. 8, 1973 - Feb. 26, 2021 Misty Marie Otte, 47, Essex, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly February 26, 2021, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Misty Marie was born March 8, 1973, in Clarinda, Iowa, she is the daughter of Doyle and Barb Otte and later, she was blessed with a little brother, Luke. Misty attended Clarinda Lutheran School until the 8th grade and then integrated into the Clarinda school system graduating class of 1991. Misty found her passion in life and that was helping people. She attended nursing school and graduated with her RN. She worked in various place such as, Bethesda Care Center, Shenandoah Hospital, Hamburg Hospital, Clarinda Hospital, Angels Home Health and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. She loved being a nurse especially and ER nurse. In 1998, Misty moved to Essex, Iowa, and three years later she found her fire family. She joined Essex Fire Rescue in 2001 and devoted her spare time helping with fires, rescues, and fundraising. In 2013, Misty welcomed a new baby into her life Delaney Rose. Delaney became her life and Misty devoted her time to make sure Delaney had everything she needed. Misty was a huge animal lover, she loved and care deeply for her three German Shepherds, Bella, Morgan, and Ruger and all of her other fur babies, Alex, and Sadie. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her son Nicholas David Otte. Misty is survived by her daughter Delaney, parents Doyle and Barb Otte, brother Luke (Chanell) Otte and their children Clayton and Aidan Wilson and Lux Otte, along with many other family members and friends. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, and nurse and will be greatly missed.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.