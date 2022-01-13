Paul Fastenau 1940-2021 Paul Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Accura Health Care, Stanton, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Jerry Wagoner and Pastor Wade Brandt officiating. Open visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the Clarinda Fire Department. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Paul Edward Fastenau was born November 26, 1940, at the Clarinda Municipal Hospital in Clarinda, Iowa. His parents were Rennig John Henry Fastenau, known as Renny, and Ella Moreen (Burton) Fastenau, known as Moreen. Paul was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. He grew up on a small farm North of Clarinda. Paul had four siblings, Janet (Negley) Fastenau, Dale Fastenau, Bernard Fastenau, and a sister, Joyce, who died in infancy. Paul's mother, Moreen, had a sister who died from tuberculosis and Rennig and Moreen raised their two nieces, Terrie and Patti McNulty. Early in life Paul learned the importance of a good work ethic. As a youngster he stocked shelves with bread at a local grocery store in Clarinda. He also delivered the Clarinda Herald Journal newspaper and mowed lawns. Paul attended elementary school in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1959. He was active in all sports. He had a dry wit and soft-spoken, kind, demeanor. On April 30, 1961, Paul married Vera Maxine Otte, his high school sweetheart, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda. They established their home on an acreage eight miles NW of Clarinda. Paul loved living in the country. He built a large machine shed and also raised a few head of cattle. His "happy place" was his country home with his family. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Jeffrey Alan and Julie Ann. Following graduation Paul worked one year at Radio Shack in Clarinda. He enlisted in the Army Iowa National Guard where he served 6 years. His basic training was at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Paul helped his father-in-law, Orval Otte, on the farm. Later Paul worked full-time in his father's business, initially hauling lime and gravel. Paul, and his father Rennig, started a large-equipment business and did dirt-moving such as building dams, clearing trees, and terracing farm land. Later, his son Jeff joined the business, Fastenau Construction. Paul enjoyed the work and retired after 55 years. Jeff continues to run the family business. Paul was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda, and he served on various committees. Paul was a humble man with a gentle soul and he will be greatly missed. His greatest joys in life were his children and grandchildren. He is now at peaceful rest in the loving arms of his Savior. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Vera on February 8, 2021, parents Rennig and Moreen Fastenau, infant sister Joyce, brother Dale Fastenau, and brother Bernard Fastenau. Left to share his memories are his children, Jeffrey Fastenau of Stanton, IA; daughter Julie and son-in-law Scott Fast of Nodaway, IA; grandchildren Paige Danker and husband Christian, Avoca, IA; Allison Bix and husband Elijah, Clarinda, IA and Ethan Fast, Nodaway, IA; a sister Janet (Fastenau) Negley and husband Richard, Clarinda, IA; sister-in-law Jeanette (Carlson) Fastenau, Chillicothe, MO; cousin Terrie (McNulty) Lucero, Vancouver, WA and cousin Patti (McNulty) Jaworsky, West Jordan, UT; brother-in-law Dr. Carl Otte and wife Twyla (Sunderman), Surprise, AZ; sister-in-law Irma (Otte) Sunderman and husband Larry, Clarinda, IA; sister-in-law Ruth (Otte) Miller, Carroll, IA; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.