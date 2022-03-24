Paul Prather 1942-2022 Paul Prather, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Committal services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Washington Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Paul Arthur Prather was born August 22, 1942 in New Market, Iowa to Walter Prather and Elma (Savage) Prather. He grew up in the New Market/Gravity area and attended country school through the 5th grade and graduated from Gravity High School in 1959 at the age of sixteen. Paul then attended Clarinda Community College. In February of 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army. He spent fifteen months in Korea and then was assigned to Washington D.C. with the Color Guard and was there for the funeral activities when President Kennedy was assassinated. His duties also included guarding the Eternal Flame. He was discharged in February, 1965. He returned to the Clarinda/Gravity area. On March 12, 1966, Paul was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dora Kae Poore. During his working career, Paul was a guard at Anamosa Prison, managed the Clark gas station at Oskaloosa, Iowa, managed the motel in Coralville, Iowa, managed the Peister Derby Gas Station in Clarinda, drove truck coast to coast for Werner Truck Company and most recently was machine operator at AKS for thirteen years until his retirement. Dora Kae and Paul owned and operated "Dustette Cleaning" for many years. In his retirement, Paul had a greenhouse where he started seeds and planted a huge garden both at his home and in Gravity and had a Produce Market Stand in Clarinda that he operated with his good friend Kenny. He thoroughly enjoyed his acreage and gardening for years. He loved animals and had dogs, cats and donkeys. Paul had a cart for the donkeys to give all the neighborhood children a ride. Even though Paul and Dora Kae had no children they loved all of their nieces and nephews and friends children as their own. They made a home for Dora Kae's brother Roger when he was in high school and they had a very special bond. Paul also loved to fish especially with his group of friends. He also enjoyed treasure hunting with his metal detector. Preceding Paul in death were his parents, Walt and Elma Prather; wife, Dora Kae Prather; brother-in-law, Francis Fickess; brother-in-law, Jim Poore; sister-in-law, Sara Robinson. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Garland Fickess of Bedford, Iowa and Shirley Foster (John) of Marshalltown, Iowa; brother, Gene Prather (Beth) of Loveland, Colorado; brother-in-law, Roger Poore of Clarinda, Iowa; brother-in-law, Richard Poore (Sherry) of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law, Dave Poore of Illinois; special nephew, Jon Poore (Linda) of Macomb, Illinois; special niece, Jessica Dalrymple (Jeremy) of Trussville, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2022.