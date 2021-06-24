Phyllis McAfee 1934-2021 Phyllis Jean (Snodderley) Griffey McAfee died peacefully on March 24, 2021. A Celebration of Life was held for her in Sparks, Nevada, on April 3, at Spanish Springs Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO, where her cremated remains will be interred next to her beloved husband, Kenneth Griffey. After the service, please join family and friends at the Braddyville Christian Church to continue to share happy memories. Phyllis Snodderley was born January 8, 1934, in Clearmont, Missouri, to Earl and Helen (Russell) Snodderley. She graduated from Clearmont High School in the Class of 1951. Phyllis married Kenneth Lee (Griff) Griffey on December 26, 1952, at the Maryville First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Missouri. As a military family, Phyllis and Griff lived in Texas, California, England, and Alaska, before settling in Denver, CO, in 1964. After losing Griff, in 1967, Phyllis married Robert McAfee in 1969, and they moved to Golden, CO, where they lived for 39 years until his death in 2008. Phyllis moved to Sparks, Nevada, in 2012, where she enjoyed being close to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Although she enjoyed cooking, she loved making sweets. Her specialties were pies of all varieties, peanut brittle, and cupcakes. She was caring and thoughtful, always had a kind word, and never met a stranger. She made many friends over the years and they all remember her positive attitude and beautiful smile. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Teri (Rick) of Sparks, NV, and son Steven (Laurie) of Reno, NV, four grandchildren: Tiffani (Patrick) , Matthew, Christina (Will), and William (Nannette) of Sparks; eleven great-grandchildren: Aiden, Madison, Coen, Brennan, Hannah, Kaylie, Caelyn, Luke, Damien, Lincoln, and Liam of Sparks, NV, sister, Doris Spicer of Shenandoah, IA, brother, Wayne Snodderley, of Tucson, AZ, aunt, Betty Russell of Mound City, Missouri, many nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and relatives; and many wonderful and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Snodderley, nieces Sherry Stanley, Sharon Hasbrouck, Karen Spicer, and nephew, Michael Spicer, grandfathers, grandmothers, and many aunts and uncles. Phyllis will be missed dearly by her family, many friends, and all who knew her.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.