Richard D. Pruitt July 13, 1939 ~ June 15, 202 Richard "Dick" Donovan Pruitt was born on 07/13/1939 in Iowa City, Iowa to Virgil Don Pruitt and Helen Darlene Pruitt nee McCoy. Richard grew up in College Spring, Iowa and later moved to Hawleyville, Iowa. He graduated from Cl arinda High School in 1957, he was an outstanding athlete staring in track. He moved to Missouri in 1975 to work at Tower Tee and several other golf courses before settling down at Innsbrooks Estates. He taught golf for 30 years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and him. He was the beloved partner of Barbara Zimmermann of Warrenton, Missouri; He is survived by his Life Partner, Barb Zimmerman of Warrenton, MO; two sons, Larry (Kelly) Pruitt, Jared (Trina) Pruitt; two daughters, Kelly (Tony) Anderson, Stephanie (David) Boulier; stepson, Ed (Deanna) Zimmermann; stepdaughter, Eileen (Steve) Crain; Grandchildren, Kurtis, Dana, Kaylee, Kiersten, Troy, Gabrielle, Gary, Gavin, Jake, Will, Chase, Brendan, Madison; great-grandchildren, Erik, Emmett, Eastin; He is preceded in death by his father, Virgil Don Pruitt, mother, Helen Darlene McCoy. Celebration of life services will be held on August 7th, 2021 at 10:00AM at Dogwood Lake Campgrounds in Warrenton, Missouri. Donations can be made payable to American Heart Fund in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.