Rita Stamps Corning, Iowa May 3, 1936 - Mar. 4, 2021 Rita Stamps, 84, of Corning, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa.
. Rita Marie Stamps, the daughter of George Herman and Gertrude Ellen (Hiatt) Wilmes, was born May 3, 1936 in Maryville, Missouri. She graduated from Maryville High School with the class of 1954. Rita was united in marriage to Charles Dean Stamps on April 23, 1958, in Maryville, Missouri. Three children were born to bless this union: DeAnn, Danny, and Debra. Rita worked as Office Manager for Grundman Insurance for over twenty years. She was a member of the St. Patrick Church and Altar Society. Rita had many interests. She enjoyed golfing, especially on "ladies' night". Rita and Dean would pursue this pastime as they traveled to numerous places in retirement. She was especially proud of her flowers and yard, and loved tending to her flower gardens. She also enjoyed her daily coffee group at the Hy-Vee Drugstore. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish Rita's memory are her children: DeAnn Russell, Ft, Myers, Florida; Danny (Cindy) Stamps, Corning, Iowa; Debra (Todd) Goldsmith, Corning, Iowa; seven grandchildren; Andy, Ray, and Ty Russell, Oakley Rollefson, Tasha Rhamy, Bryant Goldsmith and Brooke Nicholson; eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Alfred (Fran) Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Richard Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Raymond (Roberta) Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Charles Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Gerald (Janet) Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Phillip (Karen) Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Thomas Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Kenny (Marilyn) Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; sisters: Louise O'Connell, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Geraldine (Jack) Ulmer, Witchita, Kansas; Polly Bjournsrud, Ft. Myers, Florida; brothers-in-law: Paul Spire, North Carolina; John Joyce, St. Joseph, Missouri; sisters-in-law: Cecelia Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Donna Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri. Preceding Rita in death were her husband, Dean in 2017; parents; brothers: Bernard Wilmes; Joseph Wilmes; sisters: Delores Spire and Helen Joyce.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.