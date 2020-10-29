Robert Lee Bailey, Jr. Oakland, Iowa July 13, 1964 - Oct. 19, 2020 Robert Lee Bailey Jr. "Rob" was born in Hastings, NE July 13th, 1964. Throughout his childhood, his family made several moves and ended up in Clarinda, IA. He graduated from Clarinda High School in 1982. Shortly after graduating, he started his family and made his way across Iowa working for Hy-Vee as a manager in the meat department. As time went on, relationships changed and so did careers. He worked several places over the years, including over-the-road truck driving, which allowed him to see much of the U.S. Most recently, Rob resided in Oakland, IA and worked for OSI. Rob made friends everywhere he went. He was always up for a good time, especially if that included Husker football, baseball or spending time with friends. In his younger days he enjoyed going out for many sports. As an adult he started running road races and most recently ran the Las Vegas half-marathon with his youngest daughter, Katelyn in 2018. He very much enjoyed being a grandpa. He took many trips to the zoo with the grandkids and enjoyed going to local parks. Rob will forever be remembered for is incredible work ethic and his giving heart. If he was told to come to a gathering empty handed, he often showed up with 4x what you would expect. He was a very generous human being and cared deeply about those closest to him. Rob is survived by his mother, Linda Bailey of Clarinda, IA; sisters, Rae Lynn (Danny) Danielson of Council Bluffs, IA and Liz (Jim) Corliss of Red Oak, IA; Daughters Molly (Jovan) Luna of Henderson, NV, Megan (Patrick) Andersen of Harlan, IA and Katelyn( Sophie) Griffin of Henderson, NV; Grandchildren Carter, Charlie and Cohen Andersen, Aahana and Hero Luna. Five nieces/nephews, four great-nieces/nephews. Rob is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Bailey Sr.; siblings, Andrew Bailey and Sandra Bailey; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rob passed away from complications of Covid-19. Due to the seriousness of this virus, a memorial will take place at a later date. All memorial funds can be directed to Rob Bailey Memorial at Bank Iowa.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.