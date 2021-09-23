Robert Gemmel Brown Robert Gemmel Brown, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Eiler Place, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Jay Cline officiating. Fellowship will follow the service. Private inurnment will be held in the Clarinda Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Clarinda Foundation, the Clarinda Lied Library Foundation or the Wesminster Presbyterian Church. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Robert Gemmel Brown passed away on September 17, 2021 at Eiler Place in Clarinda, Iowa. Robert (Bob) was born to Andrew Gemmel and Mary Hunter Brown on June 12, 1925, in Omaha, NE, and grew up on the family farm affectionately dubbed 'Alibi Acres' west of Red Oak, IA. Bob started school at age 4 and graduated from Red Oak High at the age of 16. He went on to attend Red Oak Junior College before being drafted into the Army of Occupation following WWII, serving as a sergeant in Korea from 1945-47. He returned to Red Oak and continued his education at Red Oak Junior College, then Iowa State University, graduating with a degree in agricultural education. It was when he returned to Red Oak that he saw a notice in the Red Oak Gazette that an attractive young woman and Iowa Stater, Florence Bloomquist, was teaching in the Red Oak Middle School. He contacted Florence and thus began a loving partnership and marriage that spanned nearly 70 years. Bob and Florence moved to Clarinda following their wedding on October 4, 1953, and Bob was employed at the Clarinda elevator and Berry's Seed Company before he accepted a position at Lisle Corporation in 1961. He continued work at Lisle's until his retirement in 1988. Bob and Florence built their home at 700 West Clark Street where they raised their three daughters: Anne Heather, Heidi Jane, and Holly Wyn. Bob was a devoted husband and father, a dedicated Iowa State Cyclone fan, and a strong supporter of the Clarinda community. He served on the Clarinda Foundation in its early years and was immensely proud of the Lied library and Lied Center that the foundation was instrumental in starting. Bob was a member of, and served as Elder for, the Westminster United Presbyterian Church. Bob is survived by his wife, Florence, of Clarinda, daughters Heidi Ryan of Alexandria, MN, and Holly (Joe) Kuzmick of Seattle, WA, and son-in-law, Tom Cropper, of Napa, CA. He is also loved and will be missed by his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Heather, and son-in-law, Ken Ryan. Memorials are preferred to causes championed by Bob - the Clarinda Foundation, the Clarinda Lied Library, and Westminster United Presbyterian Church.
