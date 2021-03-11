Robert Gene Ott, Sr. Clarinda, Iowa July 31, 1934 - Mar. 1, 2021 Robert Gene Ott, Sr. entered into rest at the Clarinda Regional Hospital in Clarinda, Iowa on March 1, 2021. Delivered by his grandma, Robert was born on July 31, 1934 in Essex, Missouri to Julia M. Rickman and Elvis A. Ott. Robert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a boom operator. Robert and Delphine L. Parker were married November 14, 1954 in Lansing, Michigan. They had celebrated 66 years of marriage. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 3 in Omaha for 24 years then retired from Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 15 in Tampa, Florida. Robert enjoyed buying and selling classic cars. He never knew a stranger. He loved watching John Wayne movies. Robert would be sitting outside watching the world go by and wave at many on Washington Street. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Melvin Ott and Charles 'Buck" Ott and sister Bonnie Flowers. Survivors include his wife Delphine of Clarinda, children Galen Ott of Durand, Wisconsin, Barry and Lorrie Ott of Thurman, Iowa, Albert Ott of Orlando, Florida, Billie Jo and Vernon Wilson of Clarinda, Iowa and Robert Ott, Jr. of Forrest City, Arkansas. His grandchildren: Christopher Ott, Andrea and Adam Shockley, Bradley Ott, Michael Ott, Ashley McClarnon, Holly and Carlton Wilson, Cody Ott and great grandchildren: Taylor Ott, Easton and Harper Shockley, Brayden, Chloe, and Gavin McClarnon also survive him as well as his brothers Jerry Ott of DeLand, Florida, Jim and Nancy Ott of Lansing, Michigan and nieces and nephews. Family visitation prior the military service at Omaha Indian Reservation Cemetery in Macy, Nebraska. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender, Nebraska in charge of arrangements.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.