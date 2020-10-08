Robert White Indianapolis, Indiana Aug. 2, 1936 - Sept. 10, 2020 Robert White, 84, formerly of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, September 10, 2020 at a care center near his son in Greenwood, Indiana. Graveside memorial services were held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Clarinda Cemetery with Tom Beavers officiating. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Robert Lee White (Bob) was born August 2, 1936 in Villisca, Iowa to Frank White and Emma Jane (Dyke) White. He grew up in Villisca, Iowa graduating from Villisca High School. He continued his higher education in the field of Education and majored in music. Through his working career he was a Music teacher, Principal of schools and retired as a Superintendent of Schools. He was united in marriage to Diane Dee (Thompson) White August 3, 1957 in Clarinda, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Jeffery and Joel. Bob was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Clarinda. Bob and Diane lived in Clarinda where their boys grew up and they then lived in several places in Missouri and retired in Hannibal, Missouri. Bob enjoyed antiques and even owned an antique shop in Clarinda for some time. Family was an important part of his life and always wanted to help out were ever he could for his family. Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Frank and Emma White and son, Jeff White. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Joel White and wife Melissa of Greenwood, Indiana; grandchildren, Jessalynn (White) Henney and husband Zachary of Carmel Indiana, and Justin White of Bloomington, Indiana; and many nephew and nieces and many cherished friends. A special thank you to Tom Merrick and Tom Beavers for making special arrangements for assuring Bob enters into eternal rest. Bob will be missed by his family and friends and forever be held in their hearts. May the Lord grant comfort and peace to those who morn his passing.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.