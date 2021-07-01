Ronald R Brooks 1934-2021 Ronald R Brooks passed away June 19, 2021, in Surprise, AZ. Ron is survived by his wife, Gloria Young, daughter Laura and husband Marty Maxwell, daughter Kate and husband Steve Cords, stepson Ken Young and wife Julie, and brother-in-law John Herren. Ron also leaves granddaughters Madison and Molly Maxwell, Elizabeth and Leah Cords and Shelby and Danika Young as well as nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Verna (Shields) Brooks and sister Phyllis Herron. Ronald Ray Brooks was born October 9, 1934, in Page County Iowa. Ron attended country schools in Page County and graduated from Clarinda Iowa High School in 1952. He attended Clarinda Junior College, graduating in 1954. Ron served in the US Army from 1954 until 1956. Ron married Elinor Lawson from Clarinda, Iowa in 1957 and then attended Creighton University in Omaha under the GI Bill. Ron graduated from Creighton in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics. He then attended Colorado College under a National Science Foundation Grant, graduating in 1963 with a Masters Degree. Ron's working career included teaching in high school, a system engineer for IBM Corporation, and several positions in Data Processing Management in Omaha, Nebraska and in Kuwait. Ron married Gloria Young in Omaha in 1986. Ron and Gloria enjoyed many trips abroad and both loved to travel. Ron and Gloria moved from Omaha in 2003 and resided in South Dakota and Arizona. Funeral Service will be held July 9, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Watertown, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Open Door Mission Family Outreach Center in Council Bluffs, IA.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.