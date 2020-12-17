Russell Burkhalter Ironton, Missouri Dec. 17, 1949 - Dec. 7, 2020 Russell William Burkhalter of Ironton, MO passed away at his residence on December 7, 2020 at the age of 70 years. He was born on December 17, 1949 the son of the late Edwin and Eleanor (Buchanan) Burkhalter. Russell is survived by two sisters: Charlene Pettit of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and Blanche Million of Clarinda, Iowa; two nephews that lived with him while growing up: Christopher Burkhalter of Ironton, and Jeremy Burkhalter of Katy, Texas. Other nieces and nephews that survive include Randy Hodges, Courtney, and Jason as well as a host of other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by two brothers: Darrell Burkhalter and Terry Burkhalter. Russell was a 1967 graduate of South Page High School. He worked as a mechanic for Porsche and Audi, as well as being a self-employed mechanic. He was also employed with Shade Tree as a tree trimmer and mechanic. Russell enjoyed working on cars and tractors and all things mechanical. He was a kind and caring man who also liked to hunt and fish. One of his proudest moments was taking flying lessons and flying solo. Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Arcadia Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Barron Willer officiating. Interment was in Arcadia Valley Memorial Park in Ironton, MO. Memorials may be made to Bryson Funeral Home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.