Sandra Huseman 1948-2021 Sandra Huseman, 73, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her residence in Clarinda. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Mitch Grossoehme officiating. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Polsley Cemetery, rural Yorktown, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Sandra Lynn Huseman was born June 6, 1948 in Clarinda, Iowa the daughter of Max Huseman and Marjorie (Steeve) Huseman. She grew up on the family farm in the rural Coin, Iowa area. Sandy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown, Iowa. She attended elementary school at St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Clarinda High School. She continued her education in Omaha, Nebraska graduating from the School of Business. She began her secretarial career with Northern Natural Gas Company in Omaha and continued with the company following their purchase by Enron Corporation. Sandy moved to Houston, Texas in 1985 and was the Health and Benefits Administrator for Enron Corporation until her retirement in 2003. Sandy returned to Clarinda following her retirement and became very active in the community. She enjoyed volunteering for the City of Clarinda in many different areas including the Page County Elections, Clarinda Band Jamboree, Glenn Miller Museum and the Glenn Miller festival, the Craft Carnival and wherever she was needed. Sandy also enjoyed the Sew & Sew Group and The Tribe Coffee Club. Traveling, playing cards, games and puzzles were favorite activities and she especially enjoyed spending time with family. A favorite place for Sandy was the family home at the Lake of the Ozarks and she would go as often as she could. Preceding Sandy in death were her parents, Max and Marjorie Huseman and niece, Jenny Huseman. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Keith Huseman and wife Pat of rural Coin, Iowa and Gordon Huseman and wife Stephonie of rural Bedford, Iowa; nephews, Brian Huseman of Clarinda, Iowa, Adam Huseman and wife Kelsi of Clarinda, Iowa and Eric Huseman of New Market, Iowa; niece, Jill Huseman of Clarinda, Iowa; grandnieces, Reyna Huseman of Winterset, Iowa and Haylee Clark of Burlington Junction, Missouri; other extended relatives and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.