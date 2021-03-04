Sharlene Casteel Clarinda, Iowa May 4, 1951 - Feb. 20, 2021 Sharlene Casteel (Boberg) passed away on February 20, 2021. Sharlene was born May 4, 1951 in Lima, OH to Melvin and Shirley Boberg along with her twin sister Darlene Rutherford (Boberg). She has lived in Clarinda, IA since 1982. She was reunited in death with her parents and three brothers Gary Boberg and Frank Boberg of Delphos, OH and Don Brubaker of Perry, GA. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, an avid quilter, loved animals, flower gardens, and entertaining friends. Left to treasure her memory are her twin sister Darlene Rutherford of Creston, Son William "Billy" Boberg, Daughter-in-Law Julie, and Grandson Wyatt of Crownsville, MD; Granddaughter Clarissa Boberg of Kansas City, KS; Granddaughter Chelsea Boberg and Great-Grandson Leo of Topeka, KS; Granddaughter Calie Boberg of Hays, KS; Granddaughter Cammie Boberg and Great Granddaughter Thi'a of Wichita, KS; and Shawna Boberg (Mother of Granddaughters) of Topeka, KS. Celebration of Life was held in Clarinda, IA at the Dugout on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2pm 4pm. In lieu of flowers the family is looking to establish a memorial flower garden. Donations will be collected at the Dugout or you can donate via Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/80f13972
. All funds will be used for this memorial.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.