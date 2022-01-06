Stephen Knizley 1954-2021 Funeral Celebration of Life Services for Stephen Knizley, age 67, of Bedford, formerly of the Braddyville/Clarinda area, who passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Bedford Nursing & Rehab will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services with the family greeting friends. Interment will be held at Shearer Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Steven's name. Memories may be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda where we 'Celebrate Life'. Stephen Jay Knizley was born August 29, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska the second son born to Merle Fred Knizley and LaDonna Ann (Stone) Knizley. He grew up on the family farm east of Braddyville, Iowa attending school in both Clarinda and South Page, graduating with the Class of 1973, from South Page. After graduation he was a plumber for Clark Built in Clarinda, he then moved to California where he was an over-the-road trucker, with his route being from Los Angeles to Vancouver, Canada. Steve then moved to Amarillo, Texas where he lived with Mike Wegman and he went back to plumbing. Steve was involved in a motorcycle accident in 1982, and spent 11 months in the hospital, suffering from a head injury. During the time Steve was in a coma, his sister Angela involved a group of ministry people who helped Steve's life to be supernaturally transformed by the Holy Spirit during his stay in the hospital. His demeanor from then on was transformed 180 degrees and he lived with his Christian Faith supporting him throughout his life. In 1983, his mother went to Amarillo to bring him home to live with her for the next 29 years. During that time he worked for Nishna Productions out of Shenandoah. Around 10 years ago, Steve moved to Bedford where he lived in a group home. On Thanksgiving night, of 2021, Steve suffered a stroke. After some rehabilitation in Omaha, he moved into Bedford Nursing and Rehab on December 1, 2021, where he lived until his death. Steve enjoyed music of all types, especially rock & roll! He enjoyed playing cards and had fond memories of the spectacular view driving from LA to Canada on the #5 Interstate Highway. Steve had participated as a 'fast walker' in the Special Olympics, receiving 5 medals! He enjoyed singing hymns, knowing all the words to each song when they would sing out of the old red hymn book. Left to cherish Steve's memory are his mother, LaDonna Stone of Braddyville, Iowa; his three siblings, Eric Knizley of Clarinda, Iowa; Tina Scroggie and husband Gary of New Market, Iowa; Ryan Potts and wife Melissa of Braddyville, Iowa; his three beloved nieces, Catrina, Sasha and Collette; two nephews, Colton and Chay; along with many other relatives and friends. Preceding Steve in death is his sister Angela Spiegel; her brother Jonathan Knizley; his father, Merle Knizley; and both of his maternal and paternal grandparents. We will forever hold the memory of Steve in our hearts. May he be at peace in God's loving care.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.