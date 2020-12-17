Teresa "Terry" Hiatt New Market, Iowa Nov.28, 1960 - Dec. 3, 2020 Teresa Hiatt, 60, of New Market, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Funeral Services were held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Dan Wiebesiek officiating. Visitation was held 12:00 p.m. to 6:000 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Teresa Dawn (Richardson) Hiatt was born November 28, 1960 in Clarinda, Iowa to Jerry Richardson and Kay (Dailey) Richardson. Terry grew up in Shambaugh and Coin attending South Page Schools and graduating from South Page High School with the class of 1979. She was united in marriage to Larry Hiatt November 9, 1991. Terry had various jobs and occupations through the years including working at MHI, a cook at McNallys restaurant, owning and running the New Market Café, owning and working at the Clarinda Greenhouse and Flower Shop and her final job with PCSB Bank. She was a very good cook and she also really enjoyed using her artistic ability designing flower arrangements at the Greenhouse. Terry enjoyed riding motorcycles with Larry. She also enjoyed taking cruises, going to the casino and especially enjoyed being with friends, family and her dog, Max. Crafting and painting were favorite pastime. Preceding Terry in death were her parents, Jerry Richardson and Kay Hamilton; brother, Dennis Hamilton; stepson, Tim Hiatt. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Hiatt of New Market, Iowa; daughter, Ashley Dockweiller of Council Bluffs, Iowa; step daughter, Sonia Pond of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; grandchildren, Tim Pond and Shane Pond; brother, Bill Richardson and wife Mary of Clarinda, Iowa; sisters, Robin Richardson of Newton, Iowa and Michelle Preston of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.