Thomas Harold Miller 1953-2021 Tom Miller, 68, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Celebration of Life services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Marcia Cline officiating. Visitation with the family will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. A private family burial will take place in the Clarinda Cemetery. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Thomas Harold Miller was born August 25, 1953 in Clarinda, Iowa the youngest child of Ermal Lyle (Stub) Miller and Fern Louise (Wilson) Miller. Tom grew up in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1972. Tom returned home from college to help with the family implement business, Miller-Tomlinson. He was proud to be a third generation implement dealer in Clarinda associated with International Harvester, an American manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Tom enjoyed people and was a natural salesman; he loved his work and considered his customers his friends. In 1984, the business changed from selling International Harvester to John Deere equipment. He retired in 2002 and because of his love of the business, in 2013, he re-entered the business as sales/store manager for Vetter Equipment in Clarinda and came full circle from red to green to red! Tom and Kamra Ramos were united in marriage in 2004 and felt very blessed with their combined family of four daughters. Tom and Kamra enjoyed traveling and riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles. Tom loved family vacations and cherished time with family. He also enjoyed grilling and golfing. Preceding Tom in death were his parents, Stub and Fern Miller. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Kamra Miller of Clarinda; daughters, Denise (Joey) Hinds, Amanda (Stephen) Kinser, Kaylie Huntley, Kenzie (Colin) Beery; grandchildren, Brett, Blake, Brianna, Caileb, Grace, Aleksey, Isibel; great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce (Ross) Rutherford, Dick Miller, Ruth Ann (Dick) Carter, Kathleen Boberick, Ed (Jean) Miller; nieces; nephews; cousins and many, many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.