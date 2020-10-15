Troy Landess Clarinda, Iowa Mar. 15, 1968 - Sept. 26, 2020 Troy Landess, 52, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, September 26, 2020 as the result of an accident. Funeral Services were held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Tim Maxa officiating. Visitation was 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Antioch Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Troy Lee Landess' story starts on March 15th, 1968, in Maryville, Missouri, the oldest child to John A. Landess and Bonnie D. (Diggs) Landess. Troy grew up in the Barnard, Missouri area and attended South Nodaway High School, graduating May 18th, 1986. Prior to graduation, Troy attended Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Troy continued his education and received his semi-truck driving training in 1992. He majored in Criminal Justice at Iowa Western through 1994 and received his licensed practical nursing degree in 2002. In 1987, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Salsbury and later divorced. To this union his oldest daughters were born, Chessy LeeAnn in 1988 and Chanda Lynn in 1990. In 1996, Troy was blessed with his third daughter, Skylee Jo (mother Joni Beason). Years later, Troy was finally blessed with two sons; Wyatt Lee Curtis in 2009 and Brody Scott John in 2012 (mother Nicole Adkins). Troy had many jobs and skills throughout his life. He loved cutting trees. He had several truck driving jobs. Troy worked for Warren Andrew Tuck Pointing until his fall in 1995. After his fall, he owned Troy's Qik Lube. Most recently he was a commercial truck driver working on the levy for Henderson Trucking. Troy was never one to sit still; always seemed to have a smile on his face, a pop in his hand, and a story to tell. His great love for the outdoors started with the many fishing stories from his Grandpa Lee. Fishing was a love he shared with his children and many friends. He shared his passion for staying fit, hot rods, motorcycles and driving a little too fast with his brothers, always keeping his mother and sister on the edge of their seats. He was a great friend to any that crossed his path and will be missed by many. Loved ones that cleared the path for Troy are his father, John Lee Landess, uncle, Rollie Landess, grandfather, Lee Landess, grandmother, Mildred Landess, grandfather, Benjamin Diggs, aunt, Lois Stump, and aunt Daisy Spurgin. Loved ones that will miss Troy until they meet again are his children, Chessy Fahey (Jason) and their children, Cheyenne, Jersey, Raylan, and Fynlee of Clarinda, Iowa; Chanda Landess and daughter Makenzi of Clarinda, Iowa; Skylee Landess and fiancé David Sorensen of New Market, Iowa; Wyatt and Brody Landess of Westboro, Missouri; mother and step father, Bonnie and Jim Block of Clarinda, Iowa; sister, Kelly (John) Morgenstern of Clarinda, Iowa; brother, John (Misty) Landess of Shawnee, Kansas; brother, Jason (Christina) Landess of Clarinda, Iowa; grandmother, Darlene Diggs; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.