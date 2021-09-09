William (Bill) Miers 1943-2021 William (Bill) Miers, 78, of New Market, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence near New Market. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 1 , 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Dan Wiebesiek officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. William (Bill) Conn Miers was born February 25, 1943, in Taylor County, Iowa, the son of Laurence and Mary (Glass) Miers. The early part of his childhood was spent on a farm in southern Taylor County with his older brother, Jerry and his younger brother Melvin. His family moved to Gravity, Iowa where his two sisters Nora and Cindy were born. They raised parakeets and chinchillas. Bill attended grade school in Gravity, graduating from Bedford High School in 1961. On November 2, 1962, he was united in marriage to Arieta Louise Brown in Hopkins, Missouri. Bill enjoyed working and playing outdoors. He worked in maintenance at the Clarinda Mental Health Facility and later the Clarinda Oil Company. In 1972, Bill and Arieta moved their four children into the country and began farming. In 1983, Bill and Arieta and their four children moved into the residence that they would live in for the next 38 years raising row crops and livestock. He went on to start his own business providing bailing services for the local New Market area farmers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bill was known as an expert quail hunter and at one time had opened a quail hunting service. Bill and his sons frequently took trips to hunt turkey, ducks, elk, among others. Bill and his son Dan completed what's known as the Royal Slam of Wild Turkey. Bill was always up for a trip to go fishing. During the summer he hosted the annual family fish fry. Family members traveled near and far to participate and enjoy the many varieties caught locally. Bill was very active in his community. He drove the school bus for 18 years for New Market schools. He served as president of the New Market Civic Club. Securing the funding for the community center was on of his proudest accomplishments. As part of the New Market Civic Club, Bill was active in the organization of the Fourth of July celebrations. In later years, Bill was a regular at the Farmers Town and Country Café where he met with many long-time friends and residents. He was known as "Billy New Market". Left to cherish Bill's memory are his loving wife Arieta Louise Miers of 58 years; daughters, Debbie Gagala and husband Ryan Gagala, Anita Wardenburg and husband Philip Wardenburg, sons William (Billy) Miers, Daniel Miers and wife Ursula Miers; brothers Jerry Miers and his wife Joan Miers, Melvin Miers and his wife Linda Miers and sisters Nora Poppelwell and her husband Mike Poppelwell, Cindy Thompson and her husband Rich Thompson; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.