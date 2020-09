Michael Tresler

Michael Tresler, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.

A story time of Michael will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.