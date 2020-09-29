Helen K. (Jensen) Podraza

August 2, 1940-September 26, 2020

Helen K. (Jensen) Podraza of Columbus, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.

The wearing of masks is encouraged and COVID restrictions on social distancing will be in place at all events. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family encourages memorials be directed to the family or to the donor's choice

Helen was born Aug. 2, 1940, the third oldest of nine children, to Theodore and Alberta (Fellows) Jensen on the family ranch near Purdum, Nebraska. Helen graduated from Dunning High School in 1958, and after graduation, she moved to Omaha, where she attended the Omaha School of Commerce. Helen moved to Columbus, where she worked for Bedrock Oil, Nebraska Public Power District, Duren and Associates, Platte County Ag Society, and Tessendorf and Tessendorf PC Law Firm before retiring in July 2020.

Helen met the love of her life at a dance at the Humphrey Ballroom in Humphrey, Nebraska. On June 2, 1962, Helen was united in marriage to Ambrose P Podraza and to this union, two children, Stacey and Jeff, were born.

Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren, Jordyn and Taylor Podraza. On the weekends, Helen would spend time helping Ambrose with "fun" activities on the farm, fixing fence, working cattle, chopping musk thistles, and running the grain auger during harvest.

Helen is survived by husband of 58 years Ambrose; daughter, Stacey (Terry) Brockhaus of Humphrey; sister, Lucille Beck of Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Collene (Richard) Murphy of McCook, Nebraska; brother, Ronald (Lue) Jensen of Chadron, Nebraska, sister, Debra Carfield of Oberlin, Kansas; sister, Diane (Steve) Lickliter of Alliance, Nebraska; sister Jaci (Mike) Peterson of Weissert, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Patty Glidden of Mullen, Nebraska.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Alberta Jensen; son, Jeff; grandchildren, Jordyn and Taylor Podraza; brother, Roland Jensen; sister Betty Day; brothers-in-law, George Day, Calvin Beck and Griff Carfield; and nephew Adrian Jensen.

