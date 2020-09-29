Dean Brabec

July 21, 1945- September 25, 2020

Dean Brabec, 75, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center, after a five year battle with lung cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with Father Keith Rezac celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery, with military honors by the Howells American Legion Post 155 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until service time, all at the church.

Dean was born in Stanton County, Nebraska, on July 21, 1945, to Joseph and Vlasta (Krofta) Brabec. He attended District 38 and 49 country grade school in rural Clarkson through the eighth grade and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1963. Dean entered the United States Army on Feb. 26, 1964, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 25, 1966. He received his basic training in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, and then was stationed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Dean received the Sharp Shooter Award and the Good Conduct Medal and held the rank of Specialist Fourth Class when discharged.

After Dean's enlistment, he returned to Clarkson to farm. On Aug. 26, 1967, Dean was united in marriage to Karen Budin at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanton. They lived on a farm northwest of Clarkson and were blessed with five children - Bradley, Kimberley, Michael, Jason, and Jeremy.

Dean loved hunting and fishing, collecting and restoring many antique tractors (mainly John Deere). He belonged to the Norfolk 2 Cylinder Club. Dean enjoyed going to farm auctions, camping, watching RFD T.V., tractor pulling in his younger years, and was one of the first organizers of the Clarkson Czech Day Tractor Rides. He was also a delivery driver for ASAP and the Clarkson Bakery.

Back in the day, listening to the livestock market prices on WJAG at 11:45 a.m., was a must. He also enjoyed reading all the Midwest Messengers and listening to the All Star Polka Show at 9:00 a.m. every Sunday was a favorite. His grandchildren were special to him and loved attending their activities. Dean and Karen enjoyed dancing for many years and country classic music.

Dean is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Brabec of Clarkson, Nebraska; son, Brad Brabec of Norfolk, Nebraska; daughter, Kimberley (Russ) Scott of Clarkson, Nebraska; son, Michael (Lori) Brabec of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Jason (Tammy) Brabec of Norfolk, Nebraska; and son, Jeremy Brabec of Clarkson, Nebraska; grandchildren, Blaine Brabec, Taylor (fiancée Bailey Belina) Stanley, Tanner Stanley, Travis Stanley, Raelynn Scott, Makenna Scott, Gavin Brabec, Haden Brabec, Kinley Brabec, Gracie Brabec, and Hadley Brabec; sisters, Beverly (Dick) Stava of Bruno, Nebraska, Donna (Dave) Brabec of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Patricia (Duane) Tichota of Columbus, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Elsie Budin Jonas of Clarkson, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Bob) Cerv, Donna Praest, and Judy (Larry) Roots; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vlasta Brabec; and grandparents, Joseph and Albina (Podany) Brabec and Jerry and Stella (Hanel) Krofta.

Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare, donors or family choice.