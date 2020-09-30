Menu
Karen Hansel
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Karen Kay Pollock Hansel

Age 64

Karen Kay Pollock Hansel, 64, of Hickman, Nebraska, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.

She was born in 1956 in Columbus, Nebraska, and raised by Bill and Evelyn Lusche. Karen married the love of her life, David Hansel, on Jan. 7, 1987. Karen was a hardworking woman who lived life as an adventure. She loved all animals. She also loved Harleys, Hot Rods, and "Hansel." Karen's infectious smile and laugh will be remembered by all.

She leaves behind many family and friends that will hold her memory deep in their hearts. She was met in Heaven by family, friends and a host of furry and feathered companions.

There will be a private family celebration of Karen's life at a later date.

Memorials in Karen's name can be made to the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, Nebraska.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
