Lawrence "Larry" J. and Margaret "Marty" A. Mach

Lawrence "Larry" J. and Margaret "Marty" A. Mach of rural Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest together in an auto accident on Sept. 25, 2020 in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Larry and Marty were married on Sept. 22, 1979, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, Nebraska. They were members of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, Nebraska, and they both were very active in their community and held many positions throughout the surrounding area.

Marty was born on March 24, 1954, in David City, Nebraska to Wilbur M. and Hilda Olga (Prochaska) Coleman. She graduated from David City Aquinas High School in 1972. Through the years, Marty worked as a CNA at South Haven, Saunders Care Center and St. Joseph Villa.

Marty was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, the American Legion #254 Auxiliary and the Sts. Cyril & Methodius Rosary Society. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, baking kolaches and yodeling.

Larry was born Nov. 22, 1948 in North Bend, Nebraska, to Anton and Helen (Sedlacek) Mach. He graduated from Prague High School in 1967. He served his country in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged. Larry worked for Goodyear for forty years until his retirement.

Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus #1833 and the 4th Degree Assembly. He was a member of American Legion #254 and he was currently serving as Senior Vice Commander for the State of Nebraska American Legion. Larry was currently serving on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, he was a member of the Nebraska Cattleman Board of Directors and part of the Blue River Gang. He was a member of the Saunders County Livestock Association Board of Directors, 40/8 Voiture #1018, Eagles Aerie #1834, Vice Chair of the Seedstock Council and Nebraska Classic Board of Directors.

They are survived by children, Ross (Emily) Mach of Columbus, Nebraska, Ryan (Ashley) Mach of Gilbert, Arizona, and Wendy Mach of Weston, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brady, Bennett, Ensley and Wyatt; Marty's siblings, Ray (Elaine) Coleman, Marie (Dan) Pallat and Steve (KayLynn) Coleman; Larry's siblings, Roger (Kami) Mach, Dale Mach, Joe (Julie) Mach and Lyle (Linda) Mach; Marty's sisters-in-law, Betty Coleman and Joanie Coleman; Larry's brother-in-law, Paul Plybon; many nieces and nephews.

They were preceded in death by their parents: Marty's siblings, Wilbur Gene Coleman and Ron Coleman; Larry's sister, Elaine Plybon.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, Nebraska, with Celebrant The Rev. Ronald Homes.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters Rosary all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Interment with military honors at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Plasi, NE.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

The Rosary and funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.