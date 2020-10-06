Daniel Boss

January 3, 1937-October 3, 2020

Daniel Boss, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home. The family will not be present during public visitation. Memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

Daniel Walter Boss was born on Jan. 3, 1937, to Walter and Rose (Johansen) Boss, on a farm in Platte County, Nebraska. He attended school in Monroe, Nebraska, and graduated from Monroe High School in 1954. On April 28, 1956, Dan was united in marriage to Joan Gorecki at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, Nebraska. Dan worked at BD Medical for 39 years until retiring in 1994. In retirement, he enjoyed helping friends and family with harvest in the fall. Dan enjoyed camping, fishing, duck and pheasant hunting, trap shooting, horseshoes, bowling, playing sheepshead and going to the casino. He enjoyed gardening and always had to have a green lawn. Dan especially enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sports activities.

Dan is survived by his wife, Joan Boss of Columbus; son, Terry (Vickie) Boss of Columbus; grandchildren, Koryn (Kurt) Hansen of Papillion, Nebraska, Tonya (Rob) Runion of Millard, Nebraska, and Jodie (John) Wachal of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Debbie (Delvin) Micek of Columbus; grandchildren, Ashley Schumacher of Columbus, Jill (Kyle) Ainsworth of Columbus and Tyler (Sadie) Micek of Monroe; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Will of Columbus and Jalee Dotson of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rose Boss and sister, Eileen Engberg.

