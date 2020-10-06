Joan H. Evans

December 15, 1932-October 3, 2020

Joan H. Evans, 87, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

A private family graveside service will be held at the David City Cemetery.

Joan H. Evans was born Dec. 15, 1932, in David City, Nebraska, to William and Dorothy (Doty) Hoeft. In 1957, Joan was united in marriage to George B. Evans, Jr. in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Joan is survived by her son, Gary (Debbie) Evans, Sr. of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Gary Jr. and Max; and daughter, Barb Moran of Omaha, Nebraska.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Hoeft and her husband, George B. Evans, Jr.

