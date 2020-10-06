Francisco Juan

August 29, 1943- October 3, 2020

Funeral services for Francisco Juan, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Pastor David Martinez will be officiating. The visitation will one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Francisco passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at a Lincoln Hospital.

Francisco was born Aug. 29, 1943 in Guatemala to Juan Andres and Maria Francisco. He married Miriam Lucas. Francisco was a farmer who loved to ride horses, hunt with dogs and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Juana Martinez, Andrea Manuel, Andres Pascual, Juan Sebastian, Francisca Sebastian Martinez, Esau Juan Perez, Maria Juan Lucas, Francisco Juan Lucas, Eulalia Juan Lucas, Juan A. Juan, Petrona Juan Lucas, Francisco Juan, Juana E. Juan, Ana Juan, Tino Juan and Miriam Juan, and many brothers, sisters, grandchildren and extended family.

Francisco is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two grandchildren.

