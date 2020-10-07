Harrison "Bud" M. Spidle

February 3, 1939-October 5, 2020

Harrison "Bud" M. Spidle, age 81, of York, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Metz Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Bud's funeral will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

He was born Feb. 3, 1939, to Harry and Nettie (Bartholomew) Spidle in Columbus, Nebraska. On Dec. 10, 1960, Bud was united in marriage to Patricia A. Kirsch at Columbus.

Bud was a carpenter and craftsman his entire life. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking and had a passion for detail. He had previously been a member of the York Volunteer Fire Department, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and the NRA. Bud's priority in life was providing for his family,

He is survived by his children, Lynn Shaw (Jim Sievers) of York, Nebraska; Kim Jensen of Cordova, Nebraska; and Chuck Spidle of York; six grandchildren; 12 greatgrandchildren' and his sister, Sharon McElfrish of Nebraska City, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons-in-law, Hank and John; and brother-in-law, Chuck.

