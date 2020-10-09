Todd Ligenza

June 10, 1967-Oct. 7, 2020

Todd Ligenza, 53, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home as result of brain cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 1C/The Sanctuary in Columbus. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at McKown Funeral Home and will continue Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. The family suggests jeans and your favorite racing shirt.

Todd was born June 10, 1967, in Columbus to Dick Ligenza and Judy Curran. He grew up in Columbus where he attended Williams Grade School, Columbus Junior High and graduated from Columbus High School in 1985. Todd continued his education at Central Community College. Todd held several jobs in Columbus, including at Fetrow Industries and Saunders Archery. Todd married Susan "Sue" Wozny on July 20, 1991, and on Sept. 5, 2015. To this union, one son was born, Kyle (Stephanie Meyers) Ligenza and to that union, Todd's first grandson, Kyson Lee, was born on June 10, 2020 -- Todd's birthday.

Todd "TODDMOD", Super Todd, was an avid racer. He started racing at Ymada Speedway around David City. He continued to race for several years in and around the Columbus area. In 1994, he earned championship of the Street Stock Division at US 30 Speedway with crew chief Chad Riley. He enjoyed archery deer hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Susan "Sue" Ligenza of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Kyle (Stephanie) Ligenza of Schuyler, Nebraska; grandson, Kyson Lee; mother, Judy (Lonnie) Sparks of Norfolk, Nebraska; brother, Jason (Shelli) Ligenza of Bellwood, Nebraska; sisters, Tammy Bremer of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Lisa Johnson of Norfolk, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Kay (Wozny) Nelson of O'Neill, Nebraska; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father; Dick Ligenza; father and mother-in-law, David Wozny and Kathleen (Coble) Schrage; grandparents, Leonard and Mary Legenza and Dale and Luetta Curran; and brother-in-law, Bruce and Steven Wozny

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

