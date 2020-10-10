Gary Blessen

February 6, 1946-October 8, 2020

Gary Blessen, 74, of Creston, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home in Creston.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north), rural Columbus, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page. Broadcast will begin approximately five minutes prior to the service.

Gary Blessen was born Feb. 6, 1946, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Ernie and Elsie (Hellbusch) Blessen. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Gary attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School, graduated from Creston High School, attended Norfolk Junior College and graduated from Kearney State College. On Feb. 14, 1970, Gary was united in marriage to Judy Korte at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

Gary taught school for a number of years. He taught in Schuyler Public, Creston Public, Guardian Angels in West Point, Platte Center Public, Snyder Public and finally at Leigh Community Schools. In between his teaching and coaching jobs, Gary partnered with Bob Kapels to open K-B Lumber in Creston. His construction expertise led to many jobs in the area throughout his lifetime. Construction was truly one of his many talents. In his retirement years, Gary did many side jobs including being a delivery driver for Highview in Leigh. Gary loved hunting, fishing, softball, baseball and golf. In earlier years, Gary served as mayor of Creston and was a member of the Lions Club. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judy Blessen of Creston, Nebraska; daughters, Dyan (Monte) McMullin of La Vista, Nebraska, Jody Blessen of Springfield, Nebraska, Kristi (Chad) Settje of Creston, Nebraska, and Robin (Josh) Urban of Leigh, Nebraska; grandchildren, Dylan and Macy McMullin, Reagan, Kennedy, Baylee, Brynn and Bergan Settje, and Ella, Emersyn, Eisley and Isaiah Urban; brothers, Jim (Fran) Blessen and Gene (Carol) Blessen,; sisters, Marvella (Gene) Borgmann and Bev (Steve) Wolverton; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Kenny) Macken and Monette (Dennis) Osten; and brother-in-law, Jerry (Nancy) Korte.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Elsie Blessen; son, Jay Blessen, parents-in-law, Paul and Adella (Cattau) Korte; and brother-in-law, Terry Scheffler

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com