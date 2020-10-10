Dorothy Janousek

April 7, 1930-October 6, 2020

Dorothy Janousek, 90, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, with Fr. Stanley Schmit celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice.

Dorothy Janousek was born April 7, 1930, on the family farm in Colfax County, Nebraska, to John and Barbara (Vesely) Pickhinke. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Dorothy attended District 50 grade school and graduated from Howells High School in 1949. On Aug. 16, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Ladislav "Lad" Janousek at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. They moved to a farm south of Clarkson where they farmed until retirement and moved into Clarkson in the mid-1990's.

While living on the farm, Dorothy was Lad's "right hand man." She worked the farm with Lad, had a large garden, did a lot of canning, enjoyed yard work and baking and raised numerous breeds of dogs. Dorothy always had animals to take care of, even in her later years, even though it may have only been a fish tank. In 1969, Lad and Dorothy built a large chicken barn where they had 20,000 laying hens. They would collect up to 45 cases of eggs a day.

Dorothy and Lad were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Heun until they joined SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in 1963. Dorothy was an active member of the church, belonged to the Altar Society and the outreach group. She loved spending time with friends, family and especially her grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dean Janousek of Clarkson, Nebraska, David (Kathy) Janousek of Clarkson, Nebraska, Dale (Beckie) Janousek of Clarkson, Nebraska, and Don (Cari) Janousek of Clarkson, Nebraska; daughter, Donna (Ray) Bourek of Howells, Nebraska; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Marvin (Lucille) Pickhinke of Howells.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Pickhinke; husband, Lad Janousek; great-grandchild, Luke Chytka; and brother, Richard (Monica) Pickhinke.

