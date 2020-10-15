Hilda Bakenhus

December 25, 1927-October 13, 2020

Hilda Bakenhus, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Private services will be held. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page, beginning at 10:25 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Hilda Bakenhus was born on Dec. 25, 1927, in rural Columbus, to Fred and Minnie (Grotelueschen) Kant. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, attended Christ Lutheran School, and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1946.

Hilda married Marvin Bakenhus on April 20, 1948, at Christ Lutheran Church. They farmed in the Leigh area for a number of years and moved to Columbus in 1982. Hilda was employed at the Credit Bureau of Columbus and ARL Credit Services until 1996. Mrs. Bakenhus was a member of the church, former member of Christ Lutheran Walther League, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed time with "Class of '46."

Hilda is survived by her daughters Denise (Robert) Goedeken of Columbus, Nebraska and Diane (Lynton) Cattau of Leigh, Nebraska; grandchildren, Katie Goedeken, Shannon Goedeken, Jessica (Michael) Fry and Whitney (Andrew) Sunderman; great-grandchildren: Clara and Bennett Fry; Daphne, Everett, and Eleanor Sunderman; sister, Mildred (Jim) Rickert of Columbus, Nebraska; sisters-in-law Leona Kant of Columbus, Nebraska and Eunice Postma of Columbus, Nebraska.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie Kant; husband, Marvin Bakenhus; brothers Carroll Kant and Elvin Kant; and sister Margaret (Raymond) Wilke.