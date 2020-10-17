Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Bronson
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Charles Bronson

April 28, 1954-October 12, 2020

Charles Bronson, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on the Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

Charles was born April 28, 1954, in Redding, California, to Leon and Georgia Bronson. Charles grew up in Redding and spent a considerable amount of time in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Charles married Cathie on May 27, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Redding, CA. They were blessed with 35 years of marriage and two sons, Brian and Logan.

Charles was proceeded in death by his wife, Cathie Bronson; brother, Steve Bronson; and his parents.

He is survived by his two sons, Brian (Tiffany) of Gretna and Logan (Jennifer) of Columbus; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kade, Kiley, Sadie, Karson, Brooke, Jake, Bradley; sisters, Nina Swank, of Redding, California, Sigrid (Dan) Parker, of Columbus, Nebraska, Marni Riehs, of Grants Pass, Oregon, Betina (Jeremy) Crume, of Grants Pass, Oregon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and family across the country; and too many friends to count.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Oct
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, Columbus, Nebraska
Oct
21
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, Columbus, Nebraska
Oct
21
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, Columbus, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.