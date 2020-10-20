Norma J. Konwinski

March 4, 1951-October 6, 2020

Norma J. Konwinski, 69, of Yutan, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at her home in Yutan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek, Nebraska. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

The family will celebrate Norma's life following Mass and invite everyone to watch the Husker football game in the Parish hall. Everyone is welcome to wear Husker attire. Masks are requested, per CDC guidelines.

Norma was born on March 4, 1951 to Joseph and Florence (Kontor) Konwinski in Nance County, Nebraska. She grew up in Silver Creek where she graduated High School in 1969. After graduation, Norma resided in Columbus, Nebraska for a few years. She then purchased an acreage in Yutan. Norma was an owner and trainer of race horses for several years. She enjoyed horse races, fishing, hunting and Nebraska football.

She is survived by her sister, Marian (Charles) Smith; sister-in-law, Elaine Konwinski; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Edwin and Joseph.

