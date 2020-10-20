Mary M. Horak

Age 89

Mary M. Horak, 89, of Schuyler died Friday, Oct. 16 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Schuyler. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, also at the church. Burial at Schuyler Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Horak of David City, daughter, Ann (Larry) Sabata of David City, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two sisters.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler.