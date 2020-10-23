Menu
Isabelle Clausen

Age 89

Isabelle Clausen, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be on Monday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Oct
26
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Oct
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
