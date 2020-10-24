Donald C. Loseke

Age 91

Don Loseke, 91, of Sun City West, Arizona, and formerly of Omaha and St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 6, 2020. He married Wanda G. Weed on July 17, 1949. Wanda passed suddenly at home on April 23, 2020, she was 89. They had two daughters, Sherry and Sheila.

Interment will be at Creston Fairview cemetery. Due to the coronavirus, no memorial services are planned.

Don was a long time veteran of the Omaha Stockyards, where he owned and operated Great Western Livestock Commission Company. However, his passion and gift was photography. He enjoyed and excelled, until his death, at every generation of the art form: black-and-white dark room development, color and digital. Don's legacy will be the joy and love he brought to many through his photographic works. He will also be remembered as a farmer, salesman and craftsman, and he will be missed as a good friend and proud grandfather.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherry (John) and Sheila (Jill); four grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful for nearly two years of care that Don and Wanda received from Hattie, their caregiver, who loyally and lovingly tended to them at their home.