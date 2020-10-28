Douglas L Barton

November 15, 1931 – October 26, 2020

Douglas L Barton was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Peace Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday, from 9:30 a,m. until service time at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 AM on Friday, at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Masks are required at the visitation and service and all CDC guidelines will be followed.

Doug was born to Homer and Clara Barton on Nov. 15, 1931, in Royal Nebraska. He was the oldest of three, as he had two sisters, Carole and Linda. After graduating high school in 1949, Doug continued his education, in Norfolk, Nebraska. He also joined the Army National Guard.

Doug married Marilyn Schacht on Aug. 17,1955. They moved to Columbus, were he worked for the NE DOT, and was a member of the Columbus volunteer fire department. They were blessed with two children, Kevin and Jan. Doug later took a position with the U.S. Post Office as a rural mail carrier. Both Doug and Marilyn were also involved with their church and are charter members of Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. Doug enjoyed traveling, golf, his daily coffee and weekly get-togethers at El Matadors with friends, along with watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Doug is survived by his wife, Marilyn Barton of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Kevin (Cindy) Barton of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Jan (Bill) Hizer of Denver; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Clara Barton; sister, Linda Keil; and brother-in-law, Noel Lautenschlager.

Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com