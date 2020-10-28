Joseph Stehno

March 7, 1934 – October 25, 2020

Joseph Stehno, 86, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at CHI Health Center in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at SS Cyril & Methodius Church in Clarkson with Father Stanley Schmit celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Interment with military honors will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Joseph Stehno was born March 7, 1934, in Clarkson, Nebraska, to Joseph and Agnes (Strudl) Stehno. He graduated from Clarkson High School and began farming with his father, besides teaching in a rural Colfax County School.

Joseph served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany, and upon his honorable discharge, returned to the family farm.

On June 19, 1965, Joe was united in marriage to Marion Dolezal at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska.

Joe and Marion settled on the family farm south of Clarkson, where they farmed (with Allis-Chalmers) and raised livestock. Joe was a natural horticulturist. He had a huge orchard with fruit trees and grape vines, a large rose and iris garden, and immaculate landscaping. He was a natural dog lover. Joe played clarinet in the Clarkson Polka Band for 40 years. He passed the love of Polka music on to his children. Joe was a faithful member of SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Joe is survived by his wife, Marion Stehno of Clarkson, Nebraska; daughter, Linda Stehno of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Mike Stehno of Norfolk, Nebraska; and daughter, Cindy Stehno of Omaha, Nebraska.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes Stehno; and sister, Mildred Janousek.

Memorials are suggested to be made to the church. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com