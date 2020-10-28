Menu
Linda M. Stone

Linda M. Stone

Linda M. Stone, 64-year-old wife of Ronald Stone, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at their home in Lindsay, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove. Inurnment will take place at Looking Glass Cemetery at a later date. Current Covid-19 DHM's in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the visitation and mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Levander Funeral Home Inc
206 N 3rd St, Newman Grove, NE 68758
Oct
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
, Lindsay, Nebraska
